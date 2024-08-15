Lagos Smart Health Information Platform Stakeholders Forum , media engagement held in Lagos

L-R: Managing Director, Interswitch eCLAT, Dr. Wallace Ogufere; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe; Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi; Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi and Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, during Lagos Smart Health Information Platform Stakeholders Forum and Media Engagement themed “DATA-DRIVEN PARTNERSHIPS: Shaping Health Outcomes in Lagos on 15 /8/2024.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng