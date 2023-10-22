Lagos shuts markets within International Trade Fair Complex Ojo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Goverment on Sunday shut down ASPAMDA, BBA and other markets within the International Trade Fair Complex Ojo area of the State over violation of environmental sanitization law.

The shut-down was carried out by Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in partnership with Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

Thus was contained in a post shared by the Senior Special Adviser to the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Mr Jubril Gawat.

It read, “ASPAMDA, BBA and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Ojo being sealed today Sunday 22nd October, 2023 by officials of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in partnership with Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) for poor waste disposal practices, non payment for waste disposal and general environmental sanitation infractions.”

Similarly in its bid to address noise pollution across Lagos, the State Government has sealed two religious centres and seven hospitality firms for inconveniencing residents of Lekki and Gbagada axis of the State.

The religious centres sealed by the state government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), were Ansar-Ud-deen and Restoration Centre Global Church in Gbagada.

The hospitality outfits sealed by a team led by the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, were Bloomgrey Event, Club Hoxegen, Starrex Luxury Apartment in Gbagada, and Bayrock Lifestyle in Lekki Phase 1.

Others sealed by the agency were Red Bar, Kingfisher, Sea Lounge and HOV Lounge also in Lekki axis of the state.

Ajayi assured the affected residents that the government would often ensure that the communities remain safe for them to live.

The LASEPA boss explained that they were sealed due to concerns about noise pollution and environmental disruption.

Closure of the affected premises were disclosed on Saturday through a short statement released on LASEPA official social media handle.

According to the statement, In a resolute move against repeated environmental violations, the General Manager of LASEPA and his enforcement team sealed various entertainment centers in Lekki Phase 1.

“These include Red Bar, Kingfisher, Sea Lounge and HOV Lounge. The sealing of these establishments comes after multiple warnings, sanctions for non-compliance, and disregard for environmental regulations.

“The establishments’ failure to rectify these infractions demonstrated a blatant disregard for the well-being of the community and the environment.

“This action was carried out on the directives of the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab”.