Lagos sets judicial benchmark for other regions- CJN

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CNN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Monday praised the Lagos State justice system for its progressive nature, particularly in the swift and effective dispensation of court cases, setting a benchmark for other regions to follow.

On his part, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stressed the importance of a robust judicial system in attracting investment and promoting economic growth in the state.

Represented by Hon. Justice Iyabo Yerima at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice Summit, themed: “Enhancing the Administration of Justice for Economic Growth, Investment Protection and Security in Lagos State”, the CJN expressed the critical role of a robust justice system in fostering economic growth.

He underscored the necessity of peace and access to justice as foundational elements for attracting and retaining investors.

“It is important to know that there cannot be economic growth without peace and access to justice. Investors will be hesitant to invest in an economy or a system where their rights are not protected”, Ariwoola stated.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining public confidence in the judiciary to curb injustice.

“Justice will not only be done, but it will not only be said to be done. Public confidence in the judiciary and the justice system, as a whole, will help to curb injustice. Therefore, a lot must be done by the justice system to improve this confidence”, he asserted.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that a reliable judicial system was important for investors to have confidence in the state, adding that transparency, accountability, and access to justice are essential for building a society that can be proud of.

He encouraged judicial officers to play their part in ensuring that the judiciary is impartial, efficient, and effective.

He said: “Where Lagoss can be a destination for investment, a destination is safe ever for investment worldwide. But for us to do that, we need a strong judicial system to exist because that will be one of the strongest points that anybody will be looking for.

““That will be one of the strongest protections that will be required and will be needed. We know that people must have access to us. And so that’s why we must ensure that we have no barriers between ourselves.

“There’s a lot that all of our judicial officers can do. And it’s only when we do that we’ll play our own part, truthfully, sincerely, that transparency is critical. Accountability is important.

“We can begin to build a society that we’ll be truly proud of; That we can leave this place. We can leave that opportunity that God has given to us better than we met it because if not, we’ll probably just be passers –bye”.

Sanwo-Olu also announced that the state has appointed 37 new judges to the Lagos State bench in the past five years, demonstrating his administration’s commitment to strengthening the judiciary.

In the same vein, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyaku, commended the Lagos State Government for its impressive road network and infrastructure development.

He applauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for his commendable efforts and strides in transforming Lagos State under his administration.

