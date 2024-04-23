Lagos set to roll out 2,000 CNG buses before December

.As state captures 26,816 traffic violators in 3 months

.5,000 Okada impounded

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Government on Tuesday disclosed its readiness to roll out not less than 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas, CNG buses before the end the year as part of measures to mitigate the economic hardship.

Also, the state government hinted it had introduced Traffic Management Solution, (TMS) devices, handled by the LASTMA officers which had led to the capturing of 26, 816 violations from January-March.

The state government also stated that at least 5,000 commercial motorcycle operators popularly referred to as Okada have been impounded since the ban on their activities in 10 local government areas of the state.

The Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi made the disclosure in Alausa, during ministerial press briefing to herald one year in office of the second term administration of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Following the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, the Presidential CNG initiative was launched last October, 2023.

To.meet this target, the Federal Government is set to launch about 2,700 CNG-powered buses and three-wheelers before May 29, when President Bola Tinubu completes one year in power.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanugat, said the federal government will deliver 100 conversion workshops and 60 fueling sites across 18 states by the end of 2024.

In line with this initiative, the Lagos Commissioner said, “As we speak, we are working with private operator under the PPP arrangement to provide 2,000 CNG buses that will be available on or before the end of the year. We invite the private operator to come and participate and we will be the regulator.

“We will also provide electric vehicles before June. Our people will be enjoying electric cars and that will also save us from carbon emissions.”

Osiyemi said, “In facilitating the daily transportation needs of nearly 25 million commuters within Lagos State, a series of strategic initiatives have consistently served as instruments pivotal in advancing the first pillar of the THEMES+ development agenda: Traffic Management and Transportation. Under the stewardship of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, these endeavors have been meticulously introduced to catalyze reform within the transportation sector.

“With a steadfast commitment to establishing an efficient, safe, reliable, and sustainable transportation network, as well as proficiently controlling and managing traffic flow, the state has prioritized the acceleration of its multimodal transport system. This system integrates various modes of transportation, including Rail, Water, and Bus services, as outlined in the comprehensive Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan.

$To manage the human interface, versatility and professionalism of Officers, training and re-training of all personnel was initiated periodically.

“The reduction of human interface in traffic management with the introduction of Traffic Management Solution, (TMS) devices, handled by the LASTMA Officers is paying off as 26, 816 violations were captured in three months of this Y2024, already, (January-March).

“To promote gender equality within the agency, LASTMA Female Elite Corps was introduced with renewed determination to make a difference in traffic management,” the Commissioner added.

He further disclosed that LASTMA is set to Launch the LASTMA Complaint Call Centre (Digital and Physical) by April, 2024 to create easy access to the Agency.

On his part, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa explained that the Red buses on Lagos roads found it difficult to follow due process by not registering with LAMATA.

“They are supposed to register with LAMATA but what we see is that they buy buses and start plying on our roads that is why we asked them to go and register. We didn’t know they are on strike, we don’t have them in our books,” Giwa noted.