Lagos seals over 40 structures in Eti-Osa for contravening building codes

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has taken its enforcement drive to Sapata Town, along the Regional Road in Eti-Osa area, where more than 40 residential buildings were sealed for various contraventions.

Speaking during the enforcement activity, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, said that it became necessary to carry out the enforcement as owners/developers of the Estate were not building according to physical planning laws and building codes of the State.

Salako pointed out that most of the owners /developers in the axis indulge in indiscriminate development of buildings without necessary documentation and approvals, thereby distorting the layout of the area through haphazard construction without drainages, setbacks and other major facilities.

He noted that despite several engagements with the owners/developers to stop all illegal construction works, government notices and directives were ignored, stressing that shunning building codes is not permissible to avoid building collapse.

In his words: “Over the past few weeks, we have had cause to interact with the developers and even issue press statement, asking them to stop work on their sites but they blatantly refused and continued their illegal activities”.

The Commissioner maintained that the Lagos State Government, being interested in the wellbeing of every Lagosian, would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Lagos buildings are safe, secure and habitable for present and future generations.

On his own part, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that the Agency was being proactive to nip in the bud cases of building collapse by quickly identifying and stopping illegal developments before completion.

Oki said that prior to the sealing, the owners/developers had been issued notices on the contraventions and asked to stop work but all the notices were ignored, prompting the Agency to take action by sealing and removing part of buildings inimical to the well-being of the inhabitants.

He further said that the Agency would continue to do its best by ensuring that owners/developers build right by obtaining all necessary approvals while involving LASBCA in every stage of their building projects to reduce the menace of building collapse in Lagos