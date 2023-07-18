Lagos residents beg Sanwo-Olu, CP for intervention over attacks by armed robbers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Residents of Lawani street, off Ishaga Road, Surulere Area of Lagos State have sent a Save-our-Soul (SoS) to the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and security agencies over frequent robbery attacks in the area.

According to residents, the Street had been raided four times within two weeks in the month of July alone.

The residents said the dare-devil robbers who usually operate in a group between 2-3:30 am, had been attacking the street since last year.

Narrating her ordeal in the latest incident which happened on Tuesday, July 18th, one of the affected landladies who did not want her name in print said some of the robbers climbed her fence and jumped unto the balcony of her one story building to gain entrance into the compound.

The traumatized aged woman said the robbers who came with various dangerous weapons including guns, cutlasses and knives unscrewed her television set from the wall, collected money running into thousands of naira, laptops and mobile phones from the occupants of the building.

Another resident also spoke under the condition of anonymity, claimed that the robbers were young men who usually threatened to gun down any residents bold enough to challenge them, explained that they were also in the habit of vandalising cars, especially Toyota and Lexus.

Another affected resident recalled how men employed to guard the gate of the street were tied up during one of the incidents, said one of the security men was even taken away and later dumped on the way to Ilasa via Idi-Araba from where he made his way back and promptly resigned due to the trauma he experienced.

They lamented that they always report the robbery attacks to the Police who usually send officers to assess the post incidence damages, but these have not deterred the robbers.

The residents appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to prevail on the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa and the Divisional Police officer in that area to deploy more patrol at night to protect their lives and properties.