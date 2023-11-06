Lagos represents a beacon of hope, says Oyebanji

-As Gov joins Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Oyingbo Bridge

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji has described Lagos as appealing to other states, noting the infrastructural development in the State is what everybody is interested.

He spoke when he joined Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to open the new Oyingbo bridge, adding that Lagus represents a beacon of hope.

The 717metres long bridge is part of the five essential infrastructure rail level crossing of the Red Rail Line.

According to Oyebanji the projects speak for what is possible when there is a listening leader in charge.

He said: “Lagos has become a model for infrastructure leadership and Ekiti has a lot to learn from Lagos. Everybody is interested in the Lagos miracle, especially because Governor Sanwo-Olu is a mentor to many of us. I will not be tired to return to commission more projects.

“I urge Lagosians to treasure this path so they can continue to benefit from it. They must guard jealousy everything the progressive government has done because it is a testament to the continued progressive administration.”

In his remark, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that the government is investing so much in transportation infrastructure to support commerce and ease movement, ‘especially considering the importance of Oyingbo as a major link between the mainland and the Island’.

He added: “With these overpass bridges, we are providing a permanent solution to the avoidable fatal accidents often recorded at railway crossings. The siting of these infrastructure in this area is strategic and intentional to achieve a seamless integrated intermodal transport system for the people.

“As the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge starts, this bridge will provide a lot of relief to motorists. I therefore appeal to our motorists to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic and law enforcement officers in order to minimise the inconvenience that will be experienced during the period rehabilitation.”