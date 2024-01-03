Lagos records first rain in 2024

Some Lagos state residents have expressed mixed feelings as the cloud showered down the first rain in 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday gathered that some parts of Surulere, Anthony and Ojuelegba experienced showers of rainfall for about 20 minutes in the morning.

Yinka Olufemi, a resident of Surulere, told NAN that she was taking her bath at about 10 a.m when she heard the sound of rainfall.

Olufemi said that she had to peep through the window to see showers of rainfall.

“First, I was excited to see the rain falling at this time of the year; however, my excitement was short-lived when I discovered that the car I spent time to wash was messed up by dust that accompanied the rainfall,” Olufemi said.

Another Lagos resident, Uche Okafor, told NAN that he was coming to Costain from Anthony Village, a suburb of Lagos, when suddenly there were showers of rainfall on the Anthony/ Ojuelegba corridor.

Some other residents wished the rain could last longer to ease off the hot weather being experienced as a result of the dry season. (NAN)