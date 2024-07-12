Lagos records 850 emergencies in 6 months, Alimosho tops 20 LGs

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, attended a total of 850 incidents in 2024, noting the densely populated local government, Alimosho ranks first in the month of June with 25 incidents.

The breakdown showed 141 in January, 156 in February, 148 in March, 132 April, 147 in May and 126 in the month of June 2024 incidents totalling 850 incidents within six months.

A grand total of 7,292 cases between 1st June 2019 and 30th June, 2024 were recorded.

LASEMA is the state agency saddled with the overall responsibility of coordinating emergencies/disasters in Lagos State.

The figures were released by LASEMA Public Affairs Unit and made available to newsmen.

Analysis of the 126 incidents recorded in the month of June, 2024 reveals that Truck/Tanker incidents ranked highest with a record of 47 incidents which comprises of 29 Accidents, 16 Breakdowns, 1 Fallen Truck/Tanker and 1 Fallen Container, with Road Accidents comprising of 33 incidents made up of 29 Vehicle Accidents, 3 Breakdowns, and 1 Other ranked second, while Medical Emergencies comprising of 21 incidents ranked third during the month under review.

During the month under review, 14 Fire Disasters comprising of 13 Fire Outbreaks and 1 Tanker/Truck Fires ranked fourth, with 7 various Other incidents at fifth position, while Building Collapse ranked sixth with 3 incidents comprising of 1 self-collapsed building, 1 Impending Collapse and 1 Other, with 1 recorded Flood incident ranking seventh, while Oil Spillage, Explosion and Air/Train Crash Categories did not record any incidents during the period.

Analysis of Emergency Incidents recorded per Local Government Area in the State revealed that, of the 20 Local Governments in Lagos State, densely populated Alimosho LG ranks 1st with 25 incidents during this period, while Ikeja LG ranks 2nd with 16 incidents, Eti-Osa Local Government Area at 3rd place with 15 incidents, and Kosofe fourth place with 10 incidents, Mushin and Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Areas rank fifth place with 8 incidents each.

Surulere Local Government Area recorded 7 emergency incidents, while Agege recorded 6 incidents, Shomolu recorded 5 incidents, with Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, and lagos Island recording 4 incidents each. Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Mainland and Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Areas recorded 3 incidents each, while Epe and Ikorodu Local Government Areas recorded the lowest number with 2 incidents each, and 1 outside Lagos incident, during the period under review.