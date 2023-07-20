Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos Port on fire, millions of naira lost

Latest News
By Peter
The Terminal ‘C’ managed by Port and Cargo Limited at the Tin-Can Island of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, is currently burning with cargoes worth millions of Naira destroyed.

 

Although details on the cause of the fire mishap are still sketchy, Vanguard gathered that emergency responders had been mobilised to the scene to battle the fire.

Meanwhile, every attempt made by Vanguard to speak with the management of Port and Cargoproved was abortive as of the time this report was filed.

 

