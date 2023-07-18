Lagos police intercept bundles of illicit drugs, arrest 2 suspects

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Lagos state police have intercepted large bundles of illicit drugs, which may be Indian Hemp and arrested two suspects who transported them along the Mushin, Isolo road.

Operatives of the Aswani Police Division intercepted the drugs on July 12, according to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin.

The police arrested the suspects; Fidelis Otiga and Chukwuma Kennedy, aged 49 and 50 respectively, during a routine stop-and-search at about 11:56 pm and found the illicit drugs in their vehicle.

“The illicit drugs with a street value of Thirteen Million Naira (N13,000,000.00) were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KJA 118 HV,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

The police have moved the suspects and the exhibit recovered from them to the Command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

Hundeyin said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, assured the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustained fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos State.