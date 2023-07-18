Lagos police hand over two illicit drug trafficking suspects, exhibits to NDLEA

ARINZE NWAFOR

The Lagos State Police have handed over two suspects of illicit drugs and the exhibits it intercepted to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Tuesday.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police Public Relations Officer, handed over the illicit drugs to the NDLEA Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Joseph Setonji on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa.

Hundeyin handed the exhibits, including 10 bags of the illicit drugs, suspected to be Indian Hemp, and the vehicle from which the police arrested the suspects, to Setonji at the Lagos Police headquarters in Ikeja.

Earlier on July 17, Hundeyin announced that Lagos police operatives of the Aswani Division intercepted substances suspected to be Indian Hemp and arrested two men, Fidelis Otiga and Chukwuma Kennedy who drove with the drugs on the Mushin, Isolo road.

The operatives arrested the two suspects after a routine vehicle search on July 12 showed they had bundles of drugs – which have a street value of N13 million – in their Toyota Sienna, with the registration number KJA 118 HV.

During the signing of the handover note, Hundeyin said the Force is happy that at least 10 sacks of “these hard drugs are off the society and it won’t get into the hands of our vulnerable youths.”

The police spokesperson noted that in the course of their investigation, the force decided to hand over the suspects and exhibits to the NDLEA to carry on with and conclude the investigation and also prosecute the suspects.

Hundeyin lauded the police handover of both exhibits and suspects to the NDLEA as a sign of the importance the Force places on inter-agency collaboration.

“We have a very robust synergy in Lagos State, and because the menace of drug abuse is something we have to fight jointly, we are taking advantage of that to hand over the suspects,” Hundeyin said.

The NDLEA Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Setonji, commended the police for working with the agency to rid the state of harmful drugs.

“No single agency can fight the war,” Sentoji remarked.

Sentoji called on the public to assist in the war against illicit drugs by volunteering any information regarding drug trafficking.

“We treat it (such information) as special,” he said.