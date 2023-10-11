Lagos police declare man, Killaboi, wanted for killing 21-year-old influencer girlfriend

ARINZE NWAFOR and GLORIA EZELE

The Lagos State Police Command has declared one Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo wanted in the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion.

The police issued a call to the public on Tuesday for information regarding Nnanyereugo who is a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect murdered his girlfriend, a 21-year-old, on July 13, 2023, in his home in Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos State.

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him [Nnanyereugo] in, he is declared wanted,” Hundeyin said in a statement.

Before the police declared Nnanyereugo wanted, some Nigerian social media users have alleged that the suspect murdered Osedion, revealed his crime on social media and was still at large.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, SP, notified the public of the suspect’s features and asked anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.

The Lagos PPRO said the suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State.

“He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently,” Hundeyin added.

Earlier, Nnanyereugo, also known as ‘Killaboi,’ confessed to the murder of Osedion on his Instagram page.

He wrote that he “mistakenly stabbed” Osedion during an argument, rushed out of the scene of the crime and claimed to have been suicidal afterwards.

The campaign to bring Nnanyereugo to answer for the crime came after a series of messages by users of the X social media platform.

An X (formerly Twitter) account user who goes by the name, Morticia Addams, tweeted “So we’ve agreed then? We’re trending #justiceforAugusta till something is done?” on September 19, 2023.

The X user, while offering clarification to another user, said that concerning the case, “the boyfriend confessed on Twitter, he lied that he’d turn himself in and he’s been on the run?”

“Her name is Augusta, and we’ve decided to apply pressure until he’s arrested,” the user continued.

Until her death, Osedion was a social media influencer.