Lagos police arrest man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter

ARINZE NWAFOR, GLORIA EZELE

The Lagos police command has arrested a man, Eze John, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter, and paraded him alongside other suspects.

The police paraded 13 suspects of crimes including armed robbery, unlawful possession of controlled substance, and impersonation at the Lagos police headquarters, Ikeja on Monday.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement that operatives of the Command arrested Eze, who resides in the Maruwa Getto Area of Lekki Phase 1, Lagos on August 24, 2023.

Hundeyin said an investigation into Eze’s alleged defilement of a 13-year-old daughter of his neighbour is in progress.

Additionally, the Lagos police recovered four firearms, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, 11 live ammunition, one vehicle, two wristwatches and six phones.

The command also recovered some quantities of weed suspected to be variants of drugs, a walkie-talkie, a Police warrant card and a police camouflage cap with a singlet.

The police arrested a suspect of Impersonation, Nwagu Emmanuel, introducing himself as a Commissioner of Police at a police premises on September 2, 2023.

Hundeyin said, “He (Nwagu) was fully regarded as such but upon questioning, he was discovered to be an impersonator.”

The Police searched Nwagu’s residence

and recovered a Deputy Commissioner of Police warrant card, an Assistant Commissioner of Police warrant card, a Kenwood walkie-talkie, a police camouflage singlet and a face cap.

On September 4, 2023, the police arrested Ibrahim Bello, fully dressed as a lawyer in court, but had been presenting himself as a Lawyer at the Epe High/ Magistrate Court for several years.

The Lagos PPRO said Bello was arrested after the Nigerian Bar Association, Epe Branch, made a complaint against the suspect.

Further, the Lagos Police arrested a group of boys suspected of gang-raping, assaulting and robbing their victim of the sum of Forty-Five Thousand Naira (N45,000) in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos State.

In his statement, Hundeyin said the boys numbered around four, but following investigation, the command arrested two 20-year-old suspects, Olamilekan Morufu and Musa Akorede, and is following the trail of the other suspects.

On September 10, 2023, the Lagos police arrested a 40-year-old woman in the Igbogbo area of Ikorodu having large quantities of weed suspected to be hard drugs.

According to the police PPRO, the suspect, Ganiyat Oni, had drugs including but not limited to 97 wraps of “colos”, 22 wraps of “loud”, and some mixture of “loud and Arizona” in her possession.

Oni also had the sum of N271,600, which is her proceeds as at the time of the arrest.

The police also paraded suspects of other robberies and recovered arms, including a Smith and Wesson on September 4, 2023, from a group of boys in an uncompleted building around the Seme area of Lagos State.

On one occasion, Hundeyin said the police apprehended four suspects and recovered one locally made pistol and an iPhone 6 from them following complaints from a victim of a robbery going on at the time, around the Iba area of Lagos State.

The other robbery suspects include 38-year-old Bamishe Omotayo, for allegedly stealing a Volvo car in Epe, Lagos State, and a duo of Saheeed Jeleel and Kazeem Jimoh for robbing a pharmacy.

A Lagos state police patrol apprehended the suspects, Jeleel and Jimoh, but a third suspect escaped with the gang’s operational motorcycle.

The police recovered two locally made pistols with two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, two wrist-watches, five phones, and the sum of N482,000, which are items the suspects robbed from other people before getting to the pharmacy.

The Lagos PPRO said, “All suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of (the) investigation.”