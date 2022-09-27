Lagos poised to empower emerging women against all odds- Sanwo-Olu 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said his administration is poised to empower emerging women in the State despite challenges facing womenfolk.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this during the Year 2022 WAPA Connect Conference tagged: ‘The Emerging Woman” being organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

WAPA Connect Conference is an annual Conference that brings together great women achievers in the public and private sectors to network, share experiences and come up with suggestions on contemporary issues including those that are critical to women achieving their full potentials.

In his keynote address, Sanwo-Olu said, “This conference was initiated in pursuance of our administration’s expressed commitment to optimally harness the potentials of both the male and female genders knowing fully that this is the sure path to attaining our full growth and development potentials as a State.

“It is also a testament to the policy of inclusiveness which our administration is strongly commitment to upholding. The adopted theme of this year’s conference “The Emerging Woman” speaks to the changing dynamics driven by the new thinking of the 21st Century as well as the new challenge, women have to overcome to play the role expected of them conscientiously.”

While citing the expamples of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume who have not just become world champions but also broke existing records in athletics, the Governor noted, “Their remarkable success has once again demonstrated that there is no limit to the height a woman can attain with commitment, determination and the will to succeed.

“However, the real issue that must be of serious concern to us is how do we support, inspire and encourage young emerging women to arrive at their destination against all odds. It is important that we accept this responsibility to guarantee a better future in a socio-economic ecosystem that is increasingly become more competitive.

“As a government that is committed to improving the welfare of women and raising their capacity to become self-sufficient and self-reliant, we have, in the past three and half years developed and implemented initiatives, policies and programmes that have directly benefitted women in the State.

“These initiatives cut across skill acquisition in relevant vocations, financial support especially through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund for women with entrepreneurial skills and ideas, medical support to vulnerable and indigent women with special health care needs, advocacy against social vices especially sexual abuse and domestic violence etc.

“Our administration has done so much to create opportunities for women while also promoting gender equality through the initiatives and programmes being implemented by relevant government agencies particularly the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“I want to assure you that we are not resting on our oars as there is still much to be done to support our women.Your support, collaboration and partnership as individual and organisations are critical and will be appreciated by the State government as we collectively identify with the aspirations of the emerging woman.”

Also speaking, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the Conference played offered opportunity to acquaint total women on the diversed role they play in the society.

She added that by empowering women with the right skills, it woiod place the State on a pivotal growth, noting that the women should take opportunity of various initiatives for them in the State.

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon Cecilia Bolaji Dada said, “Out of the 21 million population of residents in Lagos State, 47% are females, with 55.3% women in active work force. Evidently, our women need more opportunities to boost the economy for our children , who are our better tomorrow.Women play pivotal roles to achieve epochal significant financial statuses, that would certainly boost the economy along with the diverse roles which they play as managers, nurses , teachers and wives in their respective homes.

“It is pertinent to mention here that women play a vital role in shaping the society, across social, economic and political levels. Quite noteworthy too to mention that the Empowerment of women and girls, is a pertinent key for the achievement of other United Nations’ 2030 Agenda targeted at the Goal 5 under Sustainable Development’s agenda.

“I must mention here that Gender – Equality is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and conducive world ultimately; development will only be sustainable, if its benefits accrue equally to both women and men.The Woman play a crucial and central role in shaping the society across social, economic and political levels. It has been said that the empowerment of women is central to all initiatives , in order to achieve sustainable economic, social and environmental development.

“I want to urge all womenfolk to rub each other’s back , we need to move up the ladder of progress that covers all strata of life , economic, political, social, environmental religious, amongst others. The pull epitomizes the emergence which this gathering calls for; it is a symbiotic alliance to foster change for sustainable development that is directed at eradicating Poverty in Lagos State.”