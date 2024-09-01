Lagos PFN inaugurates new executives…..Yemi Davids vow to prioritize unity

CHINYERE IKEANYI

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Lagos Chapter has been inaugurated with a charge from the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, for the leadership to embrace unity and fostering fellowship within the Pentecostal body.

Praying for the 12 new executive and provincial chairmen at the inaguration ceremony held at the Convenant Nation, Iganmu Lagos, Bishop Oke said unity was very essential for the health and growth of the church of Christ.

Oke noted that since the new era which the PFN Lagos has been praying for was here, he urged the body to close the old chapter and move forward.

In his words: ‘I was reliably informed that the PFN Lagos State has been praying and fasting for a new era. The new era you have been praying for is here. We are in the era of former and latter rain together. Lagos PFN, you are entering season of unprecedented abundance and it will flow in every church through the fellowship and restore to you the year the locust and cankerworm has eaten.

“Lagos PFN shall never be ashamed. The new era that the outgoing executives has been praying for for two years, I want to declare to you as the National President of PFN; Lagos PFN, you are entering into new and glorious era.

‘Let’s come together, close old chapter and move ahead. The chosen, the next and the best, you see what makes him the best it’s because he is the best and whosoever God has chosen is the best”.

The National Chairman of the Inauguration Committee, Archbishop Joseph Ojo, after coordinating the rites of inauguration of Pastor Davids, advised the new chairman to work as chief servant and work and serve with all due diligence: “you are chief servant in PFN, you are to serve and not be served. In your ministry, you are permitted to use ‘I’ but in PFN, its ‘We’. It is a collective responsibility, share the labour and also the glory. Not seeking your own glory”, he said.

Unity of the church is my priority –Lagos PFN chairman

In his inaugural speech, the PFN chairman, Lagos chapter, Pastor Akinyemi Davids, who is also Founder of Global Impact Church, said the topmost of his agenda would be the unity of the church while stressing that a divided house cannot make impact.

“We are going to work on reconciliation of aggrieved parties; we are going to work on the unity of the church as the Lord gives the grace. We are working on those who have been hurt by the process.

“I spent extensive time praying for Lagos Church. I never knew this was going to come up. The body of Christ will wax stronger and stronger while the house of Saul will grow weaker and weaker.

“We believe PFN needs to focus on the reality of the name Pentecostal. It is not Pentecostal Political Party; it is Pentecostal fellowship. So, we need to come together in love to make impact in our society and live up to our billing”, Pastor Davids said.

