Lagos PDP, LP mull alliance ahead of March 11 guber poll

IBRAHIM QUADRI

An amalgamated Igbo Group in Lagos State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Senatorial candidate for Lagos West Senatorial District, Otunba Segun Adewale (Aeroland) on Friday mulled the need for the alliance among opposition political parties ahead of the March 11 Governorship election in the State.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, Dr. Femi Ferguson, the Chairman of the Igbo group, said that the group wanted robust competition during the polls to get credible representatives in government.

Ferguson, the President of Ndigbo United Association, said that PDP, LP and other opposition political parties would be involved in the planned collaboration ahead of the governorship and house of assembly elections to challenge the status quo.

“We want the people of Lagos State to know that an alliance among opposition political parties will take place soon, especially in this state.

“There is going to be a tsunami, it is not going to be as usual. We want robust competition because democracy is all about competition.

“Therefore, we are arranging an alliance for a great tsunami accord in Lagos State and so many states of the federation.

“I want to assure you that before the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, such an arrangement would have been perfected. This is on the front burner now.”

Ferguson said that Adewale was at the front of the move for a merger and the group was working on it, adding, “We promise that Lagos and Nigeria will not be the same with this merger.

“Be sure that there will be an alliance and there will be alliances. It will come at the appointed time,” he added.

Ferguson cautioned all political parties to steer clear of rigging during the poll through the passing of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS), intimidation and other means.

On Saturday’s Lagos West Senatorial District election, Ferguson urged INEC to review the outcome as voters in the district voted for PDP since LP didn’t present any candidate.

He said that their records of results and votes recorded in INEC Form EC8A showed that the PDP candidate won the election in the district.

“We all voted Aeroland in the 10 LGAs that made up Lagos West. We monitored the election in most polling units and our original results indicated that he won.

“We are not speculating, we have our facts, we have our results from the 10 LGAs.

“INEC Form EC8A also indicated that he won. We are surprised when we heard different things during collations. We are asking INEC to reverse its declaration and give Adewale a Certificate of Return.

“The only candidate we had as Igbo which we adopted, sponsored and stood by in Lagos West was Deacon Segun Adewale.

“We want the power that is to return Adewale’s mandate freely given to him by both Yorubas and other ethnic groups in the district. We are appealing that it should be returned,” he said.

He said that Adewale had touched several lives across ethnic divides, hence the reason for voting for him.

According to him, INEC must also look into the results of all candidates perceived to have been created by the outcome of the elections across political parties.

Also speaking, Adewale who maintained that results recorded in INEC Form EC8A at the polling units showed that he defeated his main challenger from APC, Dr. Idiat Adebule, said he was allegedly rigged out during collations.

The candidate said that the February 25 election was the second time he won an election in Lagos without his mandate given to him.

On the merger, Adewale, a former Lagos PDP Chairman said that both PDP and LP would be wasting their time, energy and resources if they went into March 11 elections divided.

“I don’t know how far they (PDP Governorship Candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and his LP Candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour) can go on their own in their separate party. Please, let us talk to GRV(Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour), his people, his sponsors and talk to Jandor too.

“They just have to come together. If they go divided into March 11 elections, they will be defeated even if they win, the mandate won’t be given to them. Winning an election is very easy in Lagos because APC is not performing but the opposition parties must come together.”

