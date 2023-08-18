Lagos partners New York Varsity and others, on solution to climate change

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government is partnering with the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative – Solution17 for Climate Action, and New York University Abu Dhabi, to promote climate change awareness and action through artistic expression.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Omobolaji Gaji at Alausa, Lagos.

He said the project was expected to increase the contribution of youths towards an inclusive and solutions-oriented climate conference.

The project will be done through the project – Art for Climate Change.

Some of the activities lined up include, Pre-Artnovation 1 & 2- Artists meet Technologists (Ideation and Brainstorming), Google MeetUp and Slack, Co-creation at the ArtNovation Hub, Lekki, Lagos , Live painting marathon/Physical Spaces – Lekki Phase 1 and JJT, Park Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Others are, Private Exhibition in Lagos – Special Viewing, Dialogue Series NYU Abu Dhabi and Live painting marathon, Abu Dhabi, Dialogue Series in Nigeria in Partnership with United Nations /Lagos State University.

The rest are, Climate Art Exhibition at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Expo City – Physical and Virtual (Virtual Reality), Abu Dhabi and Dubai and Post COP28 Exhibition, JK Randle, Onikan, Lagos.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Art for Climate Change is a follow-up to the MOU signed between New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi and COP28 UAE, which aims to enhance the role of higher education institutions in knowledge-sharing, climate action, and youth engagement.

The events would lead-up to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The events will hold periodically till the commencement of the COP28 conference in November 2023.

For the project, artists from Lagos will collaborate with Tech Innovators, Experts in relevant fields, students from NYU Abu Dhabi and the Universities Climate Network UAE, to co-create innovative solutions to problems around key thematic areas relevant to COP28, which will be depicted in ART.

Gaji said, “Today, Lagos State Government and Solution 17 are proud to launch the Art for Climate Change project and kickstart a series of events including a co-creation innovation hub, live marathon painting events, dialogue series, and exhibitions.

“It is our collective hope that this initiative will foster conversations about the role of art, culture, and citizenship development in addressing global challenges and shaping policies.

“The Art for Climate Change project will be building on a previous partnership of the Lagos State Government with The Vision of the Child (VoTC), through which the renowned Noble Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, mentored thousands of young artists, and poets between the ages 8 and 12 from 2012 to 2019. Notably four (4) of the award-winning VoTC artists will depict the tech-driven climate action solutions on 17 canvases in Lagos and NYU Abu Dhabi to promote COP28.

“These canvases and the projects they depict will be communicated in powerful storytelling via documentary, film production, music, and exhibition to create awareness and contribute to policy shaping and decision-making during COP28 and beyond.

“COP28 UAE will be held at the Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference is expected to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government officials, industry leaders, academics, experts, and youth, to assess the world’s collective progress towards meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.”

In her comments, the CEO and Project Director, solution17, Foluke Michael reiterated that the role of citizenship and culture was to help solve the problem of climate change.

She noted, “When you look at our painting, we are going to be using varieties of our problems and show how to solve them through painting. The painters will be showcasing them through their talents and creativity.”

One of the artists that will be participating in the project, Miss Anjolaoluwa Olanrewaju said “It has been a great opportunity to have worked with numerous organizations which has to do with innovative Co-creation.”

A 20-year-old Olanrewaju added, “We will be embarking to depict local and global solutions on campuses. This is based on advocacy. People do not know much about climate change so this creative academy will be very effective.”