Lagos partners Netherlands, others to accelerate waste to wealth initiative

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of measures in achieving sustainable economic growth, Lagos State Government in conjunction with the Netherlands and other partners is engaging in Circular Economy tagged, Hotspot 2023 (LCEH2023).

Circular Economy is pivotal to accelerate the drive towards a Greater Lagos agenda to open up the State to genuine opportunities and addressing environmental challenges.

This was disclosed during a press conference in Alausa, Lagos with the ultimate goal of conversion of waste to wealth with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) being at the centre of sustainable solutions and driving entrepreneurship.

The programme which is slated for July 26th-27th will have 400 participants while over 1,000 will join virtually.

The programme is with the theme, ‘Towards a Circular and Resourceful Economy: The Future Lagos.’

Present at the conference were Permanent Secretary, Office Of Environmental Services, Dr. Omobolaji Tajudeen, Chapter Lead, Africa Circular Economy Network Nigeria, Mrs Kemi Ajakaiye, Country Representative, Africa Economy Network, ALEN, Abayomi Magbagbeola and Member of the African Economy Network, Gboyega Olorunfemi.

The Circular Economy Hotspot which had previously been hosted in Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Catalonia Spain, and Dublin, Ireland, is coming to Africa for the first time and Lagos will be the host.

Addressing the press, Tajudeen said, “”The Circular Economy Hotspot is an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands which is to serve as a platform to foster co-creation and highlight cities and societies transition towards circular economy.

“To demonstrate government’s commitment, a Technical Working Group on Circular Lagos was constituted with the objective of driving the framework and a roadmap for the transition.

“With all these activities and interactions, the Lagos Circular Economy Hotspot avails us the opportunity to highlight how Lagos State is transitioning towards the circular economy and how our businesses and citizens are co-creating innovation.

“This initiative will also allow us to deepen the conversation as we build on our climate adaptation policy, our 30-year Lagos Development Plan, and the role of each and every stakeholder in building a sustainable city.

“Lagos, as a sub national in the forefront of creating models for development which other States and cities in Africa emulate, is at it again,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary recalled the State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu had on 2nd December, 2020, organised a Roundtable on Circular Economy, bringing together all stakeholders, businesses, and citizens on this journey towards a resourceful and waste free economy.

He noted that since the roundtable, citizens and businesses had continued the conversation on how to utilise the waste and resources in Lagos with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at the heart of the discussion as well as the industry.

One of the participants in SMEs at the conference, Adejoke Lasisi who deals in conversion of pure water sachets and other plastic waste to bags, expressed satisfaction with the support from the Federal Government over the initiative.

She disclosed, the company with not less than 21 workers has been making waves in entrepreneurship through conversion of waste to wealth..