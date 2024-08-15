Lagos partners Interswitch to digitalize healthcare delivery.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government in partnership with software provider, interswich is set to digitize healthcare data analysis of every patient through technology.

The initiative will be achieved through Lagos Smart Health Information Platform (SHIP). It is a data driven platform in partnership with Interswitch and eClat.

The innovation will unlock the potential of electronic records, enhance health care service delivery, empower patients to take ownership while fostering collaboration between stakeholders globally.

The State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, stated this at the pre-launch Stakeholders Forum and Media Engagement, themed:. “Data-Driven Partnerships: Shaping Health Outcomes in Lagos Today and Tomorrow”, held at Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the commitment of the State government to using the transformation cutting edge digital health platform and data driven partnership to change the narrative of the health care system while creating a pathway for a secured connectivity to gather continuous web of patients information.

“Every patient will have a unique identification number. It is a commitment to set up, there will be a level of security just like what we have in banking sector.

Every patient data will be readily available in real time in the ecosystem, thereby fostering efficient service delivery not only in the country but globally.

He further stated there is already a schedule of events by six months in partnership with Interswitch and eClat.

The connectivity will begin from IBILE zones in the State and then a full launch of the platform will be made available within the next two years.

“We will be using the public sector to perfect our SHIP before we attract the private sector voluntarily,” Abayomi stated.

The Commissioner explained that with the exponential population growth in Africa in which Lagos will be the leading example. “Lagos is second in density, to Cairo in Africa. So there is a complexity of demographics in Lagos and the challenges of out-bound of our medical personnel.

“The health component of the 30- year development plan in Lagos is tailored to have Universal Health Coverage, noting “Lagos needs a web of connectivity.”

“We don’t want a snapshot of patient data but longitudinal aspects. We have to store this connectivity and encourage international collaborative research.

“Data is an asset. Health data is one of the most sensitive personalized data so SHIP opens up our innovative minds. The use of ditigized technology is inevitable. The amount of data is exponentially increasing and we want to close this gap.

“If Lagos can harness data as a strategic loop, it can make the leap frog easier,” the Commissioner submitted.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Olukemi Ogunyemi, said the initiative is an advanced patients focused information health system using technology to enhance data management.

“This is to streamline and revolutionise as well as analyse operations to make informed decisions that would improve patients’ engagements with health experts.”

In his keynote address, one of the partners, Doctor Wallace Ogufere, said the initiative is a global practice that allows patients to access prescriptions services, make better diagnosis, and get drugs at the doorstep, among other benefits.

“The initiative will also enable the state government to leverage on technology using Artificial Intelligence to redefine the healthcare system.”