Lagos parades 4 suspects who attacked BRT Bus, declares zero tolerance on vandalism

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operation), Lagos Command, Oyewole Emmanuel and the chairman Lagos TaskForce, CSP Tayo Akerele have warned miscreants to desist from vandalizing public properties, saying the state has zero tolerance for vandalism.

The duo addressed newsmen at Taskforce office, Oshodi, Lagos where four suspects who recently attacked BRT Bus were paraded.

The suspects are Ilesanmi Kazeem, Ibrahim Lawal, Daniel Abati and Mohammed Ali

A bus belonging to the Lagos State-regulated Bus Rapid Transit with the identification number 240216, traveling from Mile 2 Terminal to Lagos Island, was attacked on 13th August, 2024 by suspected hoodlums in broad daylight.

The incident occurred around Alaba Suru, where occupants were robbed of their belongings.

A video of the attack, which began trending on Thursday, showed that the window glasses the bus were shattered by the hoodlums.

Emmanuel said, “The suspects attacked BRT Bus precisely at Alaba Suru on Lagos-Badagry Expressway. The passengers were attacked, robbed and injured after which the men of of the taskforce carried out raid on that axis.

“So far, four of them have been apprehended. One Mohammad Ali aged 30 was the one apprehended and mentioned other three while others are still at large.

“The offence was carried out in broad daylight by the hoodlums. It is highly condemnable. So at the end of our investigation, they will be charged in court.”

Also speaking on the incident, Akerele said, “Miscreants mobilized themselves and attacked the BRT Bus. The state government has zero tolerance for this kind of destructive act. Others will have to learn from this,” he noted.

He explained that, “Miscreants, generally have attitude to launch this kind of exercise. It is part of their behaviour. It is our duty to bring them to justice which of course, we have just done.”

