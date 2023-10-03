 Lagos NIMechE decries Nigeria’s poor maintenance culture, assets decay

CHINYERE IKEANYI



The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) has decried lack of or poor maintenance culture and assets’ decay, adding that this has been affecting the nation’s development.

NIMechE Lagos Chapter Chairman, Mr. Abdulganiyu Tiamiyu, made the statement at press conference in Lagos to announce this year’s association’s Engineering Week, which started on September 25 and ended on Thursday, September 28 at LSDPC, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju Anthony Lagos.

Pointing out that several national and state assets were wasting, Mr. Tiamiyu said the trend must stop, disclosing that NIMechE was adopting measures to correct the trend.

He said the Engineering Week lecture with the theme: “The Role of Mechanical Engineering in National Assets Maintenance and Management” was chosen to address the situation.

“It is a major problem in Nigeria that we don’t have maintenance culture. There are so many national assets, state assets that belong to government and invariably belong to me and you that are being wasted, and these are the assets that are revenue generating.

“So, we are looking at this as a major factor that if when addressed can have a positive impact on the development of our nation”, he said.

The chairman said senior members of the association and top engineering experts had been carefully chosen to x-ray and proffer solutions to the issues. during the lecture on Tuesday.

Tiamiyu said that after the press conference, the association would embark on Technical/Courtesy visit to Nigeria Railway Corporation Yard in Ebute Metta.

He said government had made recent efforts towards revamping the nation’s railway sector, hence the visit for the association to have first hand knowledge on operations and maintenance.

“Our plan is to visit the facility and see how they have been taking care of their facilities and machinery to ensure that these assets are well maintained and well managed for our national use,” he said.

Tiamiyu said poor maintenance culture had been the bane of the nation’s development, adding that the lecture also addressed issues of wasting public buildings and other infrastructure in Lagos and Nigeria.

He said that during the public lecture on Tuesday, oil and gas experts also tackled issues of infrastructure decay causing importation of petroleum products.

He said that the association, also on Tuesday showcased agricultural invention of one of its members, Mr. AbdulWahab Ogunbiyi.

He said that the machine was invented for mechanized agriculture beneficial to the nation, hence the need to showcase the technology to attract industries for commercialization of the machine.

He reeled out achievements of his administration, including capacity development for all cadres of mechanical engineering and welfare programmes for members.

In her paper on the role of mechanical engineering in National assets and maintenance, the National Chairman of NIMechE, Engr. Mrs. Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun, stated that “Mechanical engineering plays a crucial role in the maintenance and management of national assets, which encompass a wide range of infrastructure, equipment and systems that are vital to a country’s functioning”.

According to Mrs. Akingbagbohun, some key aspects of how mechanical engineering contributes to this field include: Infrastructure Maintenance; Transportation Systems; Energy Generation and Distribution; Manufacturing and Industrial Assets; Defense and National Security.

Others key aspects, she stated, are: Environmental Protection; Asset Management and Data Analytics; Safety and Compliance; Research and Development.

“Overall, mechanical engineering is vital for the maintenance and management of national assets, helping ensure their longevity, safety, and efficient operation, which are essential for a country’s economic and social well-being”, Engr. Akingbagbohun further stated.

In his presentation, the owner of Isin Farm Cultivator (IFC), who is also The Eleku of Odo-Eku Isin, Kwara State, HRH Oba Abdul Wahab Ogunbiyi, said people were the country’s most valuable assets, because: “Natural resources are great, but infrastructure must exist to extract and refine; Infrastructure does NOT develop itself – people build the infrastructure to become national assets”.

Oba Ogunbiyi explained that IFC is “one of the Mechanical Engineering National Assets to Mechanize Farm Operations in Nigeria for Food Security and Wealth Creation.

He also said: “In Nigeria IFC changes the tedium and drudgery human labour-use in cultivation and farming operations into a powered-mechanized one that is beneficial to the farmers, government, researchers/inventors, and different scale of entrepreneurs.

For a better society