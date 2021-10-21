Lagos NIEEE aligns with Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) has aligned with State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s six-point initiatives that will transform the State to a smart city under the T.H.E.M.E.S. project.

The Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr Olalekan Olabode, stated this at the courtesy visit to the state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, on Wednesday.

T. H. E. M. E. S is an acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism; and Security and Governance.

Speaking during the courtesy call, Engr. Olabode said the Institute was positioned to promote professional competence and excellence among members through innovative contribution and development of sustainable solutions to challenging engineering problem in Lagos State by developing efficient technologies and systems for the benefit of mankind.

“We are, therefore, aligned with Mr. Governor’s Six-Point initiatives that will Transform Lagos State to a Smart City Under the project T.H.E.M.E.S.”, Olabode said.

He appreciated Engr. Odusote for his “well-represented presence at our just-concluded investiture inauguration ceremony “.

He expressed the NIEEE’s resolve to partner the state government under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement “to facilitate the actualization of same as we offer ‘DETEAS being a solution to addressing imminent challenges within the power sector with our team of vastly experienced and diverse body professionals”.

According to him, DETEAS is an acronym for Donation of Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) with Flow Rate Sensor Module; Energy Audit /Reducation and efficiency of energy; Training; embedded power generation; Alleviation of power outages; and sustainability of light.

The Institute requests from the state government the registration of all electrical and electronic engineers in the state establishments; Permanent venue for NIEEE Lagos Chapter Office and that the Chapter should be accorded pride of place as the leading and most credible professional institute of the first choice regarding issues relating to Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Power, ICT and Instrumentation and Control in Lagos State.

“We apply to Lagos government to provide a place for us for our meeting. We have an unused building so that we will be using for our meeting so that we will not task our members”, h stated.

Responding, the State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote, thanked NIEEE for the visit and urged the Institute to put all its requests in writing to be forwarded to be passed to the appropriate quarters.

For a better society