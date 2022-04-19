Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Lagos Mainland Assemblies of God Nigeria Nat’l Easter Retreat, four days Programme held at the Bethel Camp at Lagos –Ibadan Express way

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Cross Section of the Choristers singing Praises to God.
4

General Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria   Rev (Pastor) Ejikeme Ejim , Ministering to the Worshipers.

Cross Section Of Worshippers praying  to God .

L-r …General Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev (Pastor) Ejikeme Ejim; Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev Dr Emmanuel Awazie. his wife Lagos Mainland district Coordinator (WM) Assemblies of God Nigeria pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie .

L-r…General Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev (Pastor) Ejikeme Ejim; Lagos Mainland District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria Rev Dr Emmanuel Awazie, his wife Lagos Mainland district Coordinator (WM) Assemblies of God Nigeria pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie; immediate Past Coordinator (WM) of the district Rev (Mrs.) Bright Okorie, during a 4 days crusade on ‘Effectual fervent Prayer ‘Organized by General Council Assemblies of God Programme National Easter retreat held at the Bethel Camp at Lagos –Ibadan Express way . on 16/4/2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6486 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 19, 2022

Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement presents two days…

Easter Sunday Services at Methodist Church Nigeria Tinubu…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 18, 2022

1 of 158