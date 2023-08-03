Lagos lawmakers pick holes in Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-nominees

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have faulted the list of commissioner nominees sent recently by the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for screening and confirmation.

The lawmakers lamented the exclusion of some local governments and constituencies from the list.

Hon. Kehinde Joseph observed that loyalists and party members deserved an opportunity to be nominated as much as the technocrats.

He argued that those who sacrificed their ambitions for the Party or lost during the last election could also be nominated as commissioners and special advisers as they could still serve the people in other capacities.

Hon. Femi Saheed explained that he had the opportunity to serve as secretary of the State All Progressive Congress for seven years and was aware that the Party has capable technocrats that can serve as commissioners.

“The House must thoroughly look at the nominees to make sure they are worthy of the nomination,” he said.

Also speaking, Hon. David Setonji noted that “it seems like we have not learnt our lesson. In one of the wards in my constituency, it was hard but in the end we proved ourselves and here is the list and not a single name from my LGA.”

Hon. Adewale Temitope in his submission noted that Ifako -Ijaye LGA which delivered in the last election to the success of the Governorship did not get a nomination in the list.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, implored the members to see reasons with the Governor over his choosing of individuals in the list.

He noted, “The law gives room for the Governor to decide who he wants to choose; the House also has the power to deliberate on his decisions.”

The Speaker, however, agreed that the list of nominees need to also include the LGA they come from for the benefit of the State in particular and the general public.