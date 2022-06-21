Lagos lawmakers jubilate over Tinubu’s victory.

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday held its first plenary session after returning from recess to review and comment on the victory of the National leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu for emerging the party’s flag bearer at the party’s special convention.

The speaker of the house of Assembly Hon. Mudashiru Obasa congratulated those who were able to secure the ticket of the party and empathized with those who lost theirs.

“We thank God the election has come and gone and to those who were lucky enough to clinch the ticket to represent the party as the candidate, I congratulate you and to some of us who were not that lucky I want to say the election have come and gone and the outcome of the election I’m sure many were not satisfied, notwithstanding that is democracy, somebody has to emerge at the end of the day,

“You still have a long way to go, you have almost a year to represent your people, to serve your people and as well see to the duties given to you as members of this house. And that should be the primary focus that you’re discharging your Duties”.

Emphasizing on the loss, Obasa explained how the loss affects the house, saying the parliament has to be given the opportunity to expand and members leaving the house will be detrimental to the parliament because it will create room for faithlessness amongst members.

“The outcome was a reference that does not give this house the opportunity to build on what we have achieved, I do not see it as a loss to our members but a great loss to this house, to the state and democracy because the parliament is the mouthpiece of the people and in building a strong democracy, the parliament has to be supported,

“The parliament has to be given that opportunity to expand and become stronger than what it is, instead of diminishing the situation. Find those who are coming in with time may be able to fill the gap but for how long and within that period what will be the standard of the act, it is a great concern to me and I’m sure to those who believe in the effectiveness of the parliament that having half of the members going is not going to be a very good outcome for the parliament and the next Assembly, though we may be able to catch up but it’s going to create perfidy concern for all of us.” Obasa added.

Speaking on Tinubu’s victory in the just concluded presidential convention of the APC, the speaker said it was a great outcome and great victory for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to have emerged as the candidate of the part, facing many others from the North, East and West and winning successfully to become the candidate of the party.

The speaker said, ” I would like to recognize those who contributed immensely to the success of our leader and benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the outcome further deepens democracy in our country, and the APC governors from the North who resolved to support Tinubu showed there is a cordial relationship between the North and the South.

“The emergence of Asiwaju is a sign of hope to the people of this nation that there are better days ahead of us, where we have egalitarian society, a nation with social development, infrastructural advancement and many others. The success of today in Lagos happened because of Asiwaju and I will like to urge others who contested to come around and support Tinubu so we can emerge the winning party in the coming general election.”

Commenting on Tinubu’s Victory, Hon. Desmond Elliot said it is a victory for the legislature because Asiwaju is a man who believes in the legislature, he is a democrat, he is a gold fish and a gold fish cannot hide. He went on to congratulate and appreciate the Northern governors for believing in the power of orderliness and those who stepped down for realising Asiwaju had potentials to change the country and the aspirants who fell in line after Asiwaju was declared winner. He added that it’s a dawn of a new day for Nigeria and Lagos State.

Hon. Ibrahim Owolabi also congratulated the party’s flagbearer, Tinubu, saying his emergence as the winner has made him the happiest young man in Nigeria, as a young man that believes in the vision and the prosperity of the nation. He opined that he doesn’t believe the other aspirants stepped down for Asiwaju, he said he believe they stepped up to the responsibility of not facing personal politics for themselves, they stepped up to the responsibility of looking at the best man for the job, the best man to take the nation into the future that is meant for Nigeria.

Delighted Hon. Rasheed Makinde appreciated the efforts of speaker Obasa in ensuring the dreams of Bola Ahmed Tinubu comes to pass, he also thanked the northern Governors for giving their support to Asiwaju. He described Tinubu as a team player and a dogged fighter who doesn’t give up easily.

Speaker Obasa encouraged the house to sensitize the youths and make them involved in the electoral process. He urged the lawmakers to inform youths about the importance of their votes, describing the votes as an “investment”. The speaker also instructed the clerk of the house to write an appreciation letter to the Northern Governors Progressive Forum (NGPF), National Working Committee (NWC), the President, the speakers forum, Governors from the South west, members of the National Assembly.