Lagos launches most advanced, simplified revenue collection portal

Lagos State has accomplished the most advanced technique in its revenue collection and management system with the launch of a one-stop automated portal for the collection of all taxes and levies payable to the State Government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, launched the Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP) — a user-friendly digital platform designed for ease and efficient administration of the State’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The portal, which evolved from Electronic Banking System of Revenue Cycle Management (EBS-RCM), has now harmonised and integrated various collection avenues into a single revenue stream for ease of management, accountability and distribution.

The achievement marked a major milestone in the trajectory of the State’s journey towards digitisation of its revenue collection process, the journey of which began in 2001 under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in the State.

The payer-centric portal leveraged technology for convenience and seamless operations for revenue stakeholders. On the portal, each revenue-generating Ministry, Department and Agency (MDA) has unique generated code to facilitate levy payment without having to physically visit the office.

Sanwo-Olu described the transition as a “game-changer”, stressing that the progress testified to his administration’s commitment to innovation, transparency and programmes to improve Ease of Doing Business in Lagos.

He said the State’s digitisation of its revenue collection system had further enhanced its competitiveness in the comity of smart cities, noting that the simplified process had removed barriers hindering capacity and efficiency in revenue-generating MDAs.

He said: “This is yet another important milestone in our collective effort and bold steps towards transforming Lagos into the most business-friendly state in the country. The importance of efficient revenue collection cannot be overemphasized. It is the lifeblood of governance and development. Through it, we can fund critical infrastructure, provide essential services and improve the quality of life for every Lagosian.

“Lagos Revenue Portal is not just a platform; it is a game-changer designed to streamline the payer enumeration process, making it easier for individuals and businesses to comply with their tax obligations. By simplifying this process, we have removed barriers to compliance, which will boost the State’s revenue base. By transitioning to this digital platform, we are promoting a culture of accountability and transparency in revenue collection.

“This portal aligns with our broader vision of making Lagos a smart city, and a place where technology and innovation drive progress. By digitising our revenue collection process, we are not only enhancing the Ease of Doing Business but also positioning Lagos as a model for other states in Nigeria and beyond. We are setting a standard for governance that leverages technology to deliver efficient and transparent services to the people.”

Sanwo-Olu urged the tax-paying public and stakeholders in revenue space to embrace the innovation, pointing out that the new approach was a necessary change needed to block revenue leakage and enhance transparency.

The success of the portal, the Governor said, would depend on its adoption by payers it was designed to serve. He urged the public to take advantage of the initiative to simplify their interactions with the Government, thereby contributing to the growth and development of the State.

“With this platform, we are one step closer to realising our vision of a Greater Lagos, where innovation meets governance and progress is inclusive for all,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation and Revenue, Mr. Abdul-Kabir Ogungbo, said LRP was a key component of the Lagos strategic Revenue Framework, noting that the operational leg of the portal had fully integrated the data and processes of revenue-generating MDAs.

Ogungbo said the portal has also achieved sector-based harmonisation to allow businesses make single centralised payment to MDAs within the same sector.

“The portal has Artificial intelligence features powered revenue enquiry services, real time channel for enquiries, complaint and support services. We have also achieved harmonisation between State and Local Government revenue management,” he said.

Chairman of Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair, said the new portal would improve operational capabilities and reinforce the trust of the citizens in the Government.

He said the transition would foster compliance and strengthen the revenue base of the State.

Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Beta Consulting, Mr. Akinsanya Doherty, said the portal would not only simplify revenue collection, but would also empower the citizens with the information needed to contribute to the growth of the State.

“This is a testament to what we can achieve when we harness the power of technology to improve transparency and efficiency,” Doherty said.