Lagos journalist heads for Court over chieftaincy tussle in Osun community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The lingering crisis rocking Kajola settlement, Esa Oke in Obokun East Local Government Area of Osun State over the vacant stool of Oloja of Kajola has assumed legal intervention.

One of the contestants, a Lagos-based Journalist, Mr. Afolayan Adebiyi, has dragged both the Owamiran of Esa Oke Kingdom, Oba Adeyemi Akanbi Adediran, the Ogboni of Esa Oke, High Chief Abimbola Paul Olamiju representing the Owamiran-in-Council, the head of Erinjiyan Quarters, High Chief Adebanji Ojo, the Osolo of Esa Oke, and Mr. Ayotunde Ogunleye to the High Court of Justice, Ilesa Division.

In the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr. Olayinka Shokoya, the media practitioner is asking the court to order the second to fourth defendants to install him within 42 days from November 1.

The Writ of General Summon obtained by our Correspondent with the suit number HIL/105/21, revealed that the Court has granted the prayers of Afolayan Adebiyi restraining the first defendant, Mr. Ayotunde Ogunleye, from further parading himself as the Oloja-elect, while the second to the fourth defendant were restrained from considering any other nominations or accepting any other nomination for the vacant stool except the Plaintiff.

Also joined in the suit are the Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and the Chieftaincy Committee of the Obokun Local Government.

The plaintiff, Afolayan Adebiyi is relying on the reports of the Screening Committee set up in September 2021 to screen the four aspirants to the vacant stool.

The Committee in its reports unanimously stated that it found only the Plaintiff ‘appointable’ as the next Oloja of Kajola Town.

Four candidates were screened between September 5 and 6, 2021. Adebiyi was rated first scoring 88 percent, Adeleye Durojaye came second with a score of 78 percent, Ademola Durojaye came third with 77 percent, while Akande Adebiyi came fourth with 48 per cent.

The Plaintiff averred that the first defendant, Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye, was neither a candidate during the screening nor did he obtain an expression of interest form.

He said Ogunleye was the Chairman of Kajola Development Committee and also its Board of Trustees Chairman.

Afolayan alleged that Ogunleye was the one who sold nomination forms to aspirants and collected fees and set up the Screening Committee.

However, he wondered how he turned round to allegedly sabotage the reports of the Committee and now wanted to assume the throne himself.

He further contended in the Writ of Summons that Ogunleye is morally unqualified to contest for the stool, since his uncle, late Oba Elijah Idowu Ekundayo, just joined his ancestors in January, 2019.

The Plaintiff further averred that the Ila community in Esa Oke have six Ruling Houses.

He emphasised that the Aroaji/Arikoko house having produced the late Oloja, Oba Elijah Ekundayo, cannot also produce the next one. It is now the turn of Ile Olowa Oke to which the Plaintiff belongs.

However, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the substantive suit.

Meanwhile, the issue was said to be generating tension within the elders, elites and kingmakers in Esa Oke community town.

All efforts of the elders and elites in the town to wade into the matter and effect an amicable settlement, without recourse to litigation were said to have been frustrated by a group.

Also, there were various insinuations of political interests in the crises.

The plaintiff in a brief chat said he decided to approach the judicial adjudication to avert violence over the issue in the ancient town.

His words: “Some youths in the community have started asking questions and expressing strong opinions and the best thing to do to nip that in the bud is to let the Court of competent jurisdiction intervene.

For a better society