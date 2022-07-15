Lagos House of Assembly confirms clerk appointment, removes service commission chairman

Victory Orimemi

The State Legislature on Thursday during a sitting presided over by the Speaker voted for the immediate removal of the chairman of the State House of Assembly Commission, Wale Mogaji, and confirmed the appointment of Barrister Olalekan Onafeko.

Mr Mogaji’s sack was approved after a voice vote by members of the House at plenary.

The house appointed Folashade Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission, replacing Esther Lambo, who just retired.

Onafeko, who was appointed Acting Clerk in 2020 was confirmed the substantive Clerk of the House while the house elevated three other senior staff to Deputy Clerks.

Those elevated Deputy Clerks include Mr. Babs Animashaun, Mr. Taiwo Otun and Mrs. Adenike Oshinowo.

The House also discussed the recent boat mishap that led to the death of about 15 people on June 8 as well as the floods recorded in some parts of the State recently.

The lawmakers agreed that there was a need for the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the incessant flooding situation in the State.