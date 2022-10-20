Lagos guber: Funke Akindele mobilises Alimosho market women for PDP

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and his running mate, Akindele flagged off their three-day campaigns on Wednesday in Alimosho LGA, touring various wards.

While Adediran had continued to hold meetings with critical community stakeholders and groups, Akindele had been touring various markets in the same local government area to seek their support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Akindele, who sought traders’ support for all PDP candidates, said that Adediran’s government would not close down any market but rather punish whoever flouted the law.

Speaking at Council Market, Alimosho Akindele told traders that only PDP candidate had the vision and passion to make Lagos work for all residents regardless of ethnic backgrounds.

“Only Jandor can do it and give you the kind of state you desire. We shall not disappoint you. We need to your support.. Please, vote Jandor and PDP,” she said.

Speaking at Ile-Iwe Market, Akindele told the traders that PDP government would protect the means of livelihood of the people.

“We will not close down markets because we know this is where you feed your children and family. Instead, we shall punish whoever contravenes the law.

“We shall make education free and compulsory for all children and provide free school uniforms. I Funke Akindele and all PDP candidates will not disappoint you,” she said.

Addressing traders at Igando Markets, Akindele promised the traders that she would not disappoint women, youth and the children in the state if given the opportunity to serve.

“We have a lot in stock for the women and other people in Alimosho generally. We have seen decay in infrastructure. Women have to be empowered. and we will encourage them by a means.

“Jandor will not close market, we will make sure we punish whoever does wrong and keep the market open. Policies that affect the residents will be amended.

“We will not take your means of livelihood because we don’t want your children to become criminals,” Akindele said.

Akindele and her campaign team has visited several markets in the council area, including Iyana-Ipaja, Ikotun Markets.

The campaign team plans to spend three days in Alimosho LGA before moving to other local government areas.

