Lagos govt to crack down on unsupervised building projects

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to shut down building sites not supervised by relevant professionals to curb building collapse and ensure safety in the built industry.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, made this known in a statement issued by Mr Olaoye Olusegun, Public Affairs Unit, on Monday in Lagos.

Oki said the state had observed with dismay the non-involvement of relevant professionals in the building industry.

He said that property owners and developers must engage professionals such as structural/civil, mechanical, electrical engineers, builders, and architects in their projects.

“LASBCA will conduct site visits, and any site found flouting this directive will be sealed and possibly demolished,” he said.

Oki also emphasised the need for compliance with building codes and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

He added that the directive became necessary to safeguard the building industry to ensure that buildings constructed in the state were done only by professionals.

“The agency urges developers and property owners to engage only relevant professionals with current practicing licenses and sworn affidavits of attestation.

“This move aims to safeguard the building construction industry and ensure that buildings are constructed safely and fit for habitation,” he said. (NAN)