Lagos govt signs  MoU with Chinese company on rice value chain, agriculture productivity

Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese food processing company, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Limited, to increase productivity in the rice value chain and enhance food security in the State.

Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Governor, who is currently in China with some Lagos State Government officials for the ongoing Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), witnessed the signing of the MoU on Wednesday.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Agriculture (Rice Mill Initiative), Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, signed the MoU on behalf of the Lagos State Government, while Group Director, Rice Industry Division, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Limited, Mr. Wang Wei, signed on behalf of the Chinese company.

The signing of the MoU was also witnessed by the Group Head of Rice, Wilmar Group, Mr. Prashant Trikha.

The signing of the MoU and collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Chinese company will enhance rice production and agricultural productivity in Lagos State in line with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s quest for food security and agricultural revolution.

He said: “We realise that we have the capacity to feed ourselves as a people, if we put the right investment in agriculture. That is why our administration has prioritised agricultural value chains. Our rice initiative, with the Imota Rice Mill is projected to provide 1,500 direct jobs and over 250,000 indirect jobs. The rice mill alone has a capacity to produce 2.8 million bags of 50 kg bags of rice yearly.”

Lagos State Government is committed to enhancing agricultural productivity and has been actively engaged in the promotion of cultivation of rice to meet the high demand for rice consumption in Lagos State, further to which it has established a 32-metric-tonne per hour capacity rice mill in the Imota area of the State.

Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co. Limited is one of the largest food processing companies in the Peoples Republic of China, which operates an integrated rice business covering the rice value chain, from cultivation to processing and distribution of milled rice.