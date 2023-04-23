Lagos govt pays over N50bn pensions to 13,928 retirees within 4yrs

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Barely a month to the expiration of the first term in office of the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu not less than 13,928 retirees from the mainstream civil service, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other Parastatals have received over N50.7 billion as pensions.

The Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle, who disclosed this at the 100th Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation Ceremony for 1,768 retirees organised by the Lagos State Pensions Commission (LASPEC) in Ikeja, said that the current administration has cleared all arrears inherited from previous administration.

The Commissioner, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Olawale Musa, said that payments of retirees’ and Contributory Pension Scheme were indications that the government considered welfare of its workers before and after retirement as priority.

Whilst noting that the present administration has been consistent in the payment of pension obligations to its retirees thereby maintaining its leading role in the administration of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Ponnle affirmed that the bond certificates presentation ceremony was a testament to the state government’s faithfulness in the performance of its obligations to retirees.

The Commissioner said that the state government was grateful for the diligence and commitment of the retirees whilst in active service, declaring that it is the recognition of the need to protect their retirement benefits that informed the implementation of the CPS. .

According to her, our vision is to have a dynamic, efficient and effective workforce to pilot the agenda of a ‘Greater Lagos’ and the safe retirement and welfare of our officers is a major priority in actualizing this goal.

She added that the State Government is currently working on some reforms based on global best practices to reduce post-retirement financial difficulties in the state.

“This administration through the Lagos State Pension Commission collaborates frequently with Policy Makers and Stakeholders in the industry to strengthen the governance, management and effectiveness of the CPS in the State. We are currently working on some reforms based on global best practices to reduce post-retirement financial difficulties”.

Whilst appreciating the retirees for their efforts in ensuring the return of the Administration of Sanwo-Olu for his second term in Office, Ponnle averred that the State Government is committed to building an environment that is safe and secure for all residents.

The commissioner added that Sanwo-Olu, after his second-term inauguration, would raise the bar of governance, so as to improve the livelihood of all citizens.

“Sanwo-Olu will continue to raise the bar of governance to improve the livelihood of all. Let me reaffirm that we will do all in our power to maintain the safety, peace and prosperity of everyone living in Lagos State.

“You have been informed about the different options available for investing the funds in your retirement accounts. Please ensure you only seek advice from competent and reliable sources. Do not hesitate to contact LASPEC or even the Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions for questions and clarifications regarding the modalities surrounding your retirement benefit matters”, she added.

Earlier, the Director-General, LASPEC, Babalola Obilana, disclosed that the 1,768 retirees would be receiving a sum of N5 billion as benefits for their past service prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2007.

Obilana added that the state government has in over 16 years, after embracing the CPS, never defaulted in remittance and presentation of benefits to retirees under the Lagos civil service.

He noted that this had been the practice before the current administration, but was further strenghtened by Sanwo-Olu, who placed premium on Public Service workers welfare even after retirement.

According to him, this administration has initiated various programs to secure the financial freedom of our senior citizens across the state.

Meanwhile, the LASPEC boss cautioned the retirees against unhealthy lifestyle which could affect their ability to live more years after retirement in the state.

“I want to enjoin you all to take very good care of yourselves, please remember health is wealth. Be prudent with your expenses and I pray God grants you long life and good health to enjoy your retirement life”.