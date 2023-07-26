Lagos govt debunks pipeline vandalism in Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has debunked a trending video over a purpoted pipeline vandalism around Aboru area of Ipaja, Lagos.

The agency further noted that residents of Iyana paja and Aboru should ignore the rumour and go about their businesses as there was no pipeline vandalism that might result in imminent fire outbreak in the area.

A statement signed by the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret explained that the agency had conducted a thorough investigation and found out that the trending video was an incident that happened on 30th October, 2020.

The statement read, “A three minutes, fifty seconds video has been trending since Monday 24th July evening on a purpoted pipeline vandalism around Aboru area of Ipaja, Lagos. A male voiceover in the video is alerting the authority of the State to come to the community’s rescue in averting the imminent danger they are prone to, if it results into fire outburst.

“Members of the public especially residents of Aboru, Iyana paja are advised to ignore the unfounded rumour and go about their businesses as there is no pipeline vandalism that might result in imminent fire outbreak in the area.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has conducted a thorough investigation and has found out that the trending video was an incident that happened on 30th October, 2020 which was properly managed.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service wish to plead with members of the public to refrain from raising false alarm either on the social media or using the emergency numbers of the State.”