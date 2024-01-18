Lagos govt cautions residents on consumption of poisonous plantain chips

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has cautioned consumers of fried plantains otherwise called “plantain chips” to be aware of any unwholesome practices in the processing and frying of the plantain for sale.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA).

The agency noted that the advice was necessary given the viral online picture posted by an eye witness showing a “plantain chips” seller allegedly adding polythene known as “rubber” into the hot vegetable oil used for frying the plantain.

LASCOPA expressed deep concern about the health implications this might have on consumers.

The agency, therefore, advised all consumers to exercise caution and be vigilant about where they purchase their plantain chips in order not to ignorantly expose themselves to any harmful substances or preventable food poisoning.

According to the release, the agency is presently investigating this discovery and will take appropriate actions to protect consumers and hold accountable those responsible for the dangerous practice.

Similarly, members of the public are urged to assist in calling the attention of appropriate government agencies including LASCOPA to all unlawful practices among sellers of consumable items that can put the health of consumers at risk.