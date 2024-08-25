Lagos govt arrests 20 over open defecation

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has arrested 20 persons including six traders at Oshodi over open defecation in the state.

The development was coming hours after the launch of 24-hour surveillance against open defecation.

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ogun State Environmental Protection Agency (OGEPA) had launched a joint media campaign to ban open defecation along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, particularly targeting the median from OPIC Plaza to Otedola Bridge.

The initiative, the two agencies noted, was aimed at enhancing public health and environmental sustainability by preventing the spread of cholera and other communicable diseases while restoring the aesthetic appeal of the corridor, known as a gateway to Lagos.

On Saturday 23rd August, some of the offenders were arrested while others were apprehended yesterday morning.

They were arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

“During patrol and monitoring of Ojodu – Berger yesterday night and early hours of today, operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @lagescofficial arrested 20 individuals for committing environmental infractions,” Wahab said on his socials on Sunday.

The six suspects were apprehended by the state government after they urinated at Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena end of the Redline Rail track at Oshodi.

Wahab disclosed this on Saturday through his official social media handle as well.

He noted that the government zero tolerance for open defecation have been intensified to prevent further spread of the cholera outbreak in Lagos.

According to him, “Six defaulters were earlier today arrested for open urination on rail track in front of Nigeria Army Shopping Complex, Arena, Oshodi.”