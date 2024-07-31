Lagos gives 1,500 working tools to MSMEs……..Over 5,000 benefitted within five years

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Micro Enterprise Support Initiative by his administration is designed to uplift vulnerable women and indigent youths by providing them with the tools and support they need to start and grow their own businesses

Sanwo-Olu stated this during the year 2024 edition of the Micro-Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) at Blue Roof, Ikeja.

A fresh set of beneficiaries numbering over 1,500 across the various LGA’s and LCDA in State were empowered through the ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA.

Over 10,000 beneficiaries in the last five years have benefitted as a people oriented government covering different economic empowerment equipments/ gadgets through the programme.

