Lagos gets new Commissioner of Police

A new Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olanrewaju Olawale, psc+, mnips has assumed duty as the 40th Commissioner of Police at the Lagos State Command.

Ishola took over from CP Adegoke Fayoade, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and since redeployed to AIG Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said CP Ishola joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992.

He holds a BSc in Geography and an MSc in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Ibadan. Amongst other training and educational pursuits, he attended the Tactical Leadership and Command Course, at Police Staff College Jos, and Strategic Leadership and Command Course, at the National Institute of Police Studies Abuja.

‘’He has served in numerous key positions, both operational and administrative, where he ensured law and order in some of the most challenging environments.

“His experience in Lagos spans decades, during which he successfully handled high-stakes situations such as the OPC Idi Araba and Abule Egba crises, establishing himself as a tactical leader with a deep understanding of Lagos’ unique security landscape.

“As CP Ishola embarks on his mission to maintain law and order, foster community trust, and enhance the safety of the state through his wealth of experience, deep local knowledge, and commitment to reforms, the good people of Lagos State are enjoined to give him maximum support and cooperation.”

Hundeyin said the new police boss is happily married with three children and a grandchild.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to protect the state’s coastal areas and prevent the proliferation of slums, the Lagos State Government has issued contravention notices to over 280 illegal property owners and occupiers in the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, disclosed this in a statement posted on X platform on Tuesday.

Alebiosu stated that the contravention notices served on Saturday, require the occupants to provide necessary documentation and approvals justifying their occupation of the properties within seven days.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the integrity of the Lagos State Master Plan.

The statement read, “Failure to comply with this directive will result in the issuance of demolition notices.

“The over 280 properties, which include completed structures, ongoing construction projects, and undeveloped lands, were found to violate government regulations after a thorough technical assessment conducted by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

“The survey team, tasked with preserving Lagos State’s waterfront schemes, determined that these properties lacked the necessary government authorization for construction.

“We cannot allow illegal encroachments to jeopardize the safety and sustainability of our coastal areas. The issuance of these contravention notices is a clear signal that we will not tolerate such activities.”

Alebiosu urged the property owners to voluntarily remove their structures before the expiration of the contravention notices or regularise their documents to avoid penalties.

He warned that the government would no longer tolerate illegal activities along the waterfront schemes and corridors, emphasizing that encroachment on government properties, land, and setbacks would not be tolerated.

The Commissioner also revealed that through the Ministry, the State Government is currently addressing similar encroachment issues in the Okun Ajah waterfront scheme.

While reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to protecting Lagos State’s waterfront schemes, he added that the safety of lives and properties along the coastal area is paramount.

“The issuance of contravention notices to the illegal occupants in the Mayegun Waterfront Scheme marks a significant step in the government’s efforts to restore order and prevent further deterioration of the state’s coastal environment. It is anticipated that this action will serve as a deterrent to future illegal activities and contribute to the overall development and sustainability of Lagos State,” the Commissioner noted.

