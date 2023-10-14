Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Lagos GAC Chairman Tajudeen Olusi loses wife

Latest News
6
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi has lost his wife.

This medium learnt exclusively that Alhaja Mariam Iyabode Olusi died late Friday, 13 October, 2023. She was reported to have been sick briefly.

The late Olusi matriarch was in her late 70s.

She was the only wife of the Lagos Island Prince and was the mother of the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Prince Tijani Adetoyese Olusi.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10165 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

High power voltage  electrocutes 7 in Plateau

Army restates commitment to ensuring economic recovery,…

FG pulls out FCTA from Treasury Single Account, (TSA)

Demolition exercise at Ajegunle-Araromi aims at clearing…

1 of 1,828