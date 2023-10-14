Lagos GAC Chairman Tajudeen Olusi loses wife

The Chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi has lost his wife.

This medium learnt exclusively that Alhaja Mariam Iyabode Olusi died late Friday, 13 October, 2023. She was reported to have been sick briefly.

The late Olusi matriarch was in her late 70s.

She was the only wife of the Lagos Island Prince and was the mother of the Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government, Prince Tijani Adetoyese Olusi.

