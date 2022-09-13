Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos flood: Rescue operatives save 9 women trapped in storey building

News
By Editor
13
By Patience Ogbo

 

Nine women were on Monday rescued after heavy rain flooded Mende Maryland community where they reside in Lagos.

It was gathered that operatives of the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA received distressed alert on a sinking storey building where nine  people were trapped.

 

The building  at 47 Akinwunmi Street, Akinwunmi North  Estate Mende, Maryland Ikeja sunk following torrential rainfall which lasted about four hours in the early hours of the day . The rain flooded  communities in Lagos.  NEMA spokesperson Mr. Ibrahim Farinlonye said.

 

Mr. Farinlonye stated

“NEMA advance team  close observations called for more reinforcement of personnel.

Speaking with the trapped victims, the lady one Ms Blessing disclosed that they were nine women in the building

The landlord of the building used a ladder to escape but NEMA questioned him for failure to contact emergency responders. Someone from one of the trapped victim’s office contacted NEMA.

The Agencies now are LASEMA, State Fire Service and Police Disaster Management Unit. Rescue activities have commenced.All the 9 trapped ladies have been successful rescued”

