Lagos First Lady tasks NYSC members on positive impacts on society; counsels them on SGBV, drug abuse

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called on corps members deployed to the State for the mandatory one year national service to make a positive impact for the growth of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu made the call today during an interactive session with the Y2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps Members undergoing orientation at the NYSC Camp, Iyana Ipaja.

She noted that the NYSC scheme has fostered youth engagement and sustained the vision of its founding fathers who believed in a united Nigeria despite the differences in language, culture and religion.

The First Lady lauded the corps members for their resilience and patriotic spirit in serving the Nation, stressing that their commitment in enduring camping activities, following laid down rules and regulations guiding the Orientation Programme was commendable.

“Your decision to serve Nigeria through this programme reflects your commitment towards making a positive impact in the society,” she said.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu seized the opportunity of the interactive session to enlighten the corpers about various programmes and interventions her Office undertakes to improve the quality of life in Lagos.

While educating the youth corps members about her current project tagged, ‘War Against Drug Abuse in Lagos State,’ the First Lady pointed out that drug abuse has assumed an alarming rate, emphasising that the project rrequires public support in increasing the campaign messages and expanding its reach.

She added that her office is also involved in raising public awareness about the dangers of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, in addition to the provision of assistive and protective care for victims while ensuring access to justice.

Appreciating the officials of NYSC Lagos State for their tireless efforts in nurturing the future leaders, Dr. Sanwo-Olu assured the gathering of the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower the youths for a bright future.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Lagos State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs. Yetunde Baderinwa described the First Lady’s visit as a source of motivation and inspiration to the corps members serving their fatherland.

Baderinwa appreciated the State Government for its selfless efforts in ensuring that issues concerning the scheme got top priority, reiterating that the program will continually contribute to the development of the Nation.