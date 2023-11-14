Lagos driver kills 2 road sweepers while evading LASTMA’s pursuit

A driver evading arrest from agents of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Monday morning killed two road sweepers on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was evading arrest when he ran into the street sweepers.

Recall that commercial bus drivers in Lagos down tools on Monday over extortion by LASTMA officials. The drivers said the traffic agency had turned itself to revenue generating agency of the Lagos State government by slamming arbitrary fines on them on trumped up offences.

According to a report by Nation Newspaper, the two sweepers are siblings residing in Ajenipa Street, Ladi-Lak area, Bariga.

Lagos State Management Authority (LAWMA), issued a statement on the tragic event.

It said: “The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) regrets to announce the tragic death of two of our esteemed sanitation workers, who were hit by a reckless driver, in the cause of discharging their lawful duties and rendering invaluable services to humanity around Gbagada axis.

“LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV.

“We wish to appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of their legitimate duties.

“The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace.”