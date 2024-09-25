Lagos CP vows to dismantle criminal networks, parades 98 suspects

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Ishola Olanrewaju has vowed to smoke out criminals, saying his team is battle-ready to dismantle criminal networks across the State.

Olanrewaju assumed duty as the 40th Commissioner of Police at the state command on September 18.

The new CP made this declaration during his inaugural media briefing at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja where he paraded 98 suspected criminals.

He emphasized a proactive approach to crime-fighting, detailing his team’s readiness to dismantle criminal networks across Lagos.

Olanrewaju also announced a partnership with road transport unions to tackle “one-chance” robberies, ensuring all commercial buses are tagged and easily identifiable.

“Whoever enters a bus must know the bus they are boarding,” he said, highlighting the importance of this initiative in ensuring public safety.

These operations, he noted, resulted in the arrest of suspects involved in various crimes, including armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, and drug trafficking.

Significant seizures were made, including weapons, narcotics, stolen goods, firearms, ammunition, $402 in cash, and 39 bags of stolen rice—highlighting the extensive reach of organized crime into everyday life.