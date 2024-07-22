Lagos court remands man for allegedly defiling daughter

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 55-year-old man, Pius Promise, in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling his daughter.

The police charged Promise with defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, refused to take his plea and directed the police to send his case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 7 for DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that Promise committed the offence from 2015 to 2022 on Clinic Street, Iba, New Site, Ojo, Lagos.

Iberedem alleged that Promise had been sexually defiling his daughter when she was a minor until she became above 18 years and summoned the courage to speak up and tell someone.

“The defendant sexually penetrated the girl by inserting an egg inside her vagina and fingering her as well.

“He also sexually assaulted his daughter by sucking her breast and vagina,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 261 stipulates life imprisonment for anyone found guilty of penetrating another’s anus, vagina, mouth or any body part without the person’s consent.

NAN also reports that 263 stipulates three years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of sexually touching another without the person’s consent.

