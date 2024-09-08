Lagos commissioner asks pupils to shun vices as schools resume today

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun has called on pupils to stay away from vices as the schools open for 2024/2025 a academic session today.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday signed by Alli-Balogun and made available to our correspondent.

The Commissioner said, “As we begin the 2024/2025 academic session, I want to extend my warmest welcome and best wishes to each and every pupil, student, teaching and non-teaching staff and school leaders. This new school session brings fresh opportunities for impactful learning, growth and a academic success.

“Dear pupils and students, I encourage you to approach this year with enthusiasm, curiosity and dedication. Take advantage of the resources available to you, ask questions and seek help when needed. Remember that education is the key to unlocking your potentials, propelling your wings beyond impossibility and having your goals in life. Stay away from vices, gangsterism, bullying and drug abuse.”

He promised the students of improvement on excellence.

“This academic session, we will focus on improving academic excellence and outcomes and fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment in all our schools.

“Together, let us work towards making this a academic session a productive and successful one. Thank you as we agree to stay curious, stay focused and let’s make learning happen!”