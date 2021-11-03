Lagos collapsed building: Why rescue operation is getting slow -Lawmaker

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu on Tuesday gave reason why the rescue operation at the scene of the collapsed building area of the State is getting slow, saying the emergency responders would have to be slow because they are to rescue lives and not just to clear debris.

Yishawu, who is representing Eti-Osa constituency II, the jurisdiction where the tragedy occurred, gave the explanation while speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident.

Many workers had feared trapped in a 21-storey building under construction which collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on November 1st.

But the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), stated that it was a 25-storey building, while the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, put the number of dead victims at four.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity that the building collapsed around 2.30 p.m.

The witness, who is also a worker on site, said that five dead bodies were seen at the top of the rubble of the collapsed building.

Daily Champion learnt that three more bodies were being removed from the rubble by the emergency responders, comprising Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, National Emergency Management Agency and Lagos Building Control Agency arrived at the building site.

In his reaction, Yishawu said, “Every collapse building is serious that much I can tell you especially when people are inside the building, serious financial loss to those who own the building, l’m sure they’ve sold some of the buildings.

“More importantly, it is serious because people were inside the building when it came down, there is no amount of money that worth the life and that is why we give it the seriousness it deserves.

“Our mission here is to save lives, as many lives as possible. Earlier today, three people have been taken out and rushed to the hospitals.”

He further explained that the emergency responders had to go slow since it was not just to clear rubbble but to save lives, saying “they have to go slow because they are trying to save lives not just to remove debris.”

Asked why it took the agencies two hours before reaching the scene of the incident, the lawmaker noted, “Lagos is working that is why we are demanding for faster service. We are not there yet but we will continue to improve. Two hours was not good but it was an improvement from the past, where we are coming from.”

He assured that the Lagos State House of Assembly would continue to give more funding for the emergency response agencies so that they would function more effectively.

“We will keep funding LASEMA so that we can respond faster. They are opening other units in the entire Lagos so that they can rescue faster during emergencies, which is what the House of Assembly is doing under Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.”

