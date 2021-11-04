Lagos building collapse, a national disaster -Observers

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The multi-storey building collapse in Lagos has continued to attract comments and sympathy of stakeholders in Ondo State, particularly in Akoko area.

A lawyer, Mr. Bayo Awe from Okeagbe-Akoko described such building collapse as a failure from the professionals who handled the project from its foundation.

He, however, hailed t the Lagos state governor for his immediate and appropriate steps on the investigation, suspension of the building agency boss and the rescue operation.

A building technologist, Mr. Ibrahim Abudulahi from Ikare-Akoko said since Lagos is a lagoon axis, there is a need for extra caution and quality building materials before embarking on construction work.

He appealed to professionals like engineers, architects surveyors and even artisans like bricklayers, carpenters and iron benders to always have synergy on such big projects while supervising and controlling government agencies must always have constant reports from the site.

Also, a house-owner in Afin-Akoko, Alhaji Abu Balogun attributed deficiency in building projects to the high cost of building materials in the country.

He advised properties developers to build what they can finance.

They were unanimous in calling it a national disaster calling on the government to pay compensation.

