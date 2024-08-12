Lagos Blue Line upscales to 72 trips per day Monday

The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will from Monday upscale the number of trips from 54 to 72 per day.

Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Akinajo said the current schedule for Sunday operations remained unchanged.

“The Blue Line train riders will now travel between Marina and Mile 2 in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.

“The implication is that there will be a train every 18 minutes both ways, thus allowing commuters to plan their trips,” she said.

She also announced a 25 per cent discount fare for commuters travelling within the off-peak period set at 10.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. daily.

“The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system off-peak periods and reduce transport spending.

“The new timetables are available on LAMATA website, stations and our social media handles,” she said.

The Blue Line which commenced passenger operation on Sept. 4, 2023, has moved close to two million passengers.