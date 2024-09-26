Lagos begins 2025 Hajj operation, fixes N8.5m as initial deposit

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has called on Muslims in Lagos and its environs, who are desirous of performing the 2025/1446 A.H holy pilgrimage in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to obtain the Hajj form from its office in Ikeja, with effect from September, 2024.

The Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede made this disclosure in a statement released by the Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Taofeek Lawal, on Wednesday.

According to Onipede, the cost of the Hajj form is N20,000.00 while intending pilgrims are to pay the sum of N8,500,000.00 as an initial deposit, pending the official announcement of the actual fare for the 2025 Hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Board’s Scribe added, “In consideration of the present economic situation of the country, the Board has decided to make the payment flexible for intending pilgrims to pay the money in installments in order for them to actualise their dream of performing the spiritual obligation in a seamless manner.”

While urging them not to make payments into personal accounts, Onipede advised that interested Muslims should raise a bank draft from any of the commercial banks in favour of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and submit the same to the accounts department for collection of official receipt for the value of the sum paid.

Onipede gave assurances that should the actual Hajj fare finally announced by NAHCON falls below N8.5 million, the Board would refund them the balance.

Quoting from the Holy Quran Chapter 22 vs 27, the Board Secretary stated that it is incumbent on every Muslim (male and female) who are mentally, physically and financially capable, to embark on the holy pilgrimage at least once in a lifetime.

He therefore prayed that Allah in His infinite mercy would provide every intending pilgrim the wherewithal to actualize their dream this year, even as he prayed for Allah’s intervention in the crushing economic situation presently being faced by Nigerians.

He assured every intending pilgrim of the State Government’s preparedness to always make the exercise comfortable for them through a well thought activities and packages which include, accommodating them in a conducive hotel nearer to Haram both in Makkah and Madinah and Ziyarah (visitation) to historical sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Other activities are regular spiritual counseling and guidance on Islamic tenets by Islamic scholars (Ulamah); quality foods in local delicacies (twice daily) and provision of medical care, amongst others.

