Lagos Assembly frowns at murder of monarch’s son

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday described the murder of Prince Kazeem Ademola Akinloye, first son of the Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye, as one too many.

The House urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to urgently commence investigation into the incident with the goal of ensuring justice for the bereaved family.

The House, which observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased, also resolved to send a letter of condolence to the Ojomu royal family.

Ademola was shot and stabbed to death on August 26, 2024 along Chevron Drive, Lekki area of Lagos.

Raising the issue under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams, called the attention of his colleagues to the reported gruesome murder of Prince Akinloye.

Adams urged the House to call for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Ademola Richard Kasunmu, said the situation was enough for the security agencies in the state to work more efficiently.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 2) recalled a similar case involving the murder of Mr. Sheriff Ishola Salami within the same area of the state some months ago.

While praying for the repose of the souls of Prince Akinloye and Salami, he said the mystery behind the killings needed to be unravelled.

Hon. Adewale Temitope (Ifako-Ijaiye I) reminded his colleagues that one of the responsibilities of the government is the protection of lives and property, but added that the level of insecurity in Lagos is becoming alarming.

“The security agencies, though putting in their best, are not as effective as we expect,” he said while advocating for the empowering of state Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

He also suggested a letter of condolence to the bereaved family.

On his part, Hon. Ladi Ajomale (Oshodi-Isolo II) said the House began investigating the case involving the late Salami but decided to allow the police to look into the issue.

Sympathising with the Ojomu family, Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who presided over the sitting on behalf of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, urged the Lagos command of the Nigeris Police to do more concerning the case.

“I also want to suggest that pending the conclusion of investigation, the police should provide security at the palace to avoid intimidation of people there,” she said.

